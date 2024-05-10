Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the April 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of FPLPF stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
About Vanquis Banking Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.