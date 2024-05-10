Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the April 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of FPLPF stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

