Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 3,594,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $6.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.91.
About Bankinter
