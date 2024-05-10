Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Short Interest Update

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 15,200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AACI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 275,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 17,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

