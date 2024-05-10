Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. 5,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.