Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Drops By 98.7%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,896. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.
About Buyer Group International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Buyer Group International
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.