Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Drops By 98.7%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,896. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

