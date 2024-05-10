PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $226,129.80 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.14. 972,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,365. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.