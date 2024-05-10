Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Drops By 99.8%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Stock Performance

Shares of C-Bond Systems stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,202. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to increase the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

