OLD Republic International Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $8,592,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 197,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,186. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.