Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote stock traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.32. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147. The firm has a market cap of C$874.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$22.63 and a one year high of C$37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.49.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.488698 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

