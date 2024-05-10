TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WBS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.96. 48,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.