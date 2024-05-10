TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $305.16. 92,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,419. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average of $267.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

