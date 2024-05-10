Chardan Capital Comments on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

EYPT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,028. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 581,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

