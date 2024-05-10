The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,325. AZEK has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,356,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.