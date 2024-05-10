Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 250.7% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

