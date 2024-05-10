Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.