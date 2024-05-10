Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford Sells 2,219 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LFUS opened at $255.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day moving average of $240.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 27.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

