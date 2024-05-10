E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $198,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.