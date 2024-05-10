Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Western Union in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WU. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of WU opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 969.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

