Bank of America Lowers Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $13.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

