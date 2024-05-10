Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,281 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Dollar Tree worth $168,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

