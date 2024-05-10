Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

SYM stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.74 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Symbotic by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 48.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

