Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Tapestry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.