i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$394.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.9 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of IIIV opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.88 million, a PE ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

