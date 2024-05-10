Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.