Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,052 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2115 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

