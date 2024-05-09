Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 1,703,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.02.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

View Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.