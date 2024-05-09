Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $76.96. 1,303,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

