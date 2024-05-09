Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000- EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENT traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 100,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

