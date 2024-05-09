Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 203,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,287. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

