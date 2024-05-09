Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06 to $2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265 billion to $1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Premier Stock Down 0.5 %

Premier stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 965,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,795. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

