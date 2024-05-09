Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (ABNB, ACAD, ACMR, ACVA, AFRM, AG, ALEC, AMPH, ANIK, APP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 9th:
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.25 price target on the stock.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $730.00 target price on the stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $192.00 target price on the stock.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $121.00.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
