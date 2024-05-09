Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (ABNB, ACAD, ACMR, ACVA, AFRM, AG, ALEC, AMPH, ANIK, APP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 9th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $730.00 target price on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $192.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $121.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

