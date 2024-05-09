Raymond James Raises Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$74.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linamar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.88. 220,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,197. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$56.78 and a 52 week high of C$78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96. 35.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

