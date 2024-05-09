National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$88.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.81.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

About Boardwalk REIT

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,583. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$59.02 and a twelve month high of C$80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.40.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.