Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.35. 1,374,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.