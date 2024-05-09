Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.35. 1,374,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26.
Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific
In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.
