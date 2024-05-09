Townsend & Associates Inc Has $10.09 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.91. 1,542,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

