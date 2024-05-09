Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Sells A$28,500.00 in Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider David Trude sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.15), for a total transaction of A$28,500.00 ($18,874.17).

David Trude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, David Trude 1,148 shares of Hansen Technologies stock.

On Tuesday, March 12th, David Trude sold 4,000 shares of Hansen Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.25), for a total value of A$19,632.00 ($13,001.32).

Hansen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hansen Technologies Announces Dividend

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hansen Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

