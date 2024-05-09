Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Sells A$28,500.00 in Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider David Trude sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.15), for a total transaction of A$28,500.00 ($18,874.17).
David Trude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, David Trude 1,148 shares of Hansen Technologies stock.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, David Trude sold 4,000 shares of Hansen Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.25), for a total value of A$19,632.00 ($13,001.32).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.
