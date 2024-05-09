Townsend & Associates Inc Has $15.26 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

SNA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $247.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

