Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 10,978 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $23,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,576,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 553,794 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 299.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,751,000 after buying an additional 1,608,878 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.93. 905,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

