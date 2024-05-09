National Pension Service Has $62.34 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $62,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,085,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $69,047,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.53. 806,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

