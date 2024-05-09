28,287 Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Net Lease Office Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Pinola purchased 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLOP

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.