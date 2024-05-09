Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Copart worth $72,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

