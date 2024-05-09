Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 5,144 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $38,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.73. 259,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.