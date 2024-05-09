General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in General Mills were worth $76,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 6,893.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 504,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of General Mills by 55.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,071,000 after buying an additional 409,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. 835,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

