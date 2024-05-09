National Pension Service Acquires 41,873 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,559,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $91,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

FTNT traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 3,180,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

