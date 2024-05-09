National Pension Service Has $80.66 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.23% of Exelon worth $80,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,962. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

