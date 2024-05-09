Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.
Tapestry Stock Performance
TPR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 3,047,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
