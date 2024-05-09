Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZVIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 127,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,264. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevia PBC

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160 in the last three months. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

