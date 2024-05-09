26,954 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 196.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,340 shares. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

