Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 522,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,332,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 413,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 671,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,102,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,149,883. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.