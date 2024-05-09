Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.41. 119,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $991.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

